Primo Water names new chief financial officer

Primo Water Corp. said Tuesday that it has named David Hass as its next chief financial officer, effective July 23.

Hass, 44, succeeds Jay Wells, who announced his retirement plans in August. Wells will retire on April 1.

Hass has served as Primo’s chief strategy officer since 2020 and has been with the company since 2011.

Primo said in a regulatory filing that Hass will be paid a base salary of $485,000 and is eligible to participate in the annual executive bonus plan with an annual target bonus equal to 75% of his base salary. On July 23, he will receive a one-time award equivalent to $700,000 comprised of performance-based restricted share units (60%) and time-based restricted share units (40%).

For fiscal 2021, Wells was paid $580,963 in base salary, $381,714 in incentive pay and total compensation of $1.96 million.

Cott, operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed its $775 million purchase of Primo of Winston-Salem in March 2020. Primo is focused solely on bottled water following the acquisition.