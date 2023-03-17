The board of directors of Primo Water Corp. has appointed Eric Foss as a member, effective Thursday.

Foss brings decades of experience as a chairman and chief executive of food and beverage companies, including at Aramark, Pepsi Beverage Co. and Pepsi Bottling Group.

Foss began serving as Aramark’s chief executive in May 2012. He was named as chairman in February 2015. He served in both roles until retiring in August 2019.

He was chief executive of Pepsi Beverages and chairman and chief executive of Pepsi Bottling.

The board has been temporarily expanded to 11 members. Ten incumbents will be nominated for reelection at the company’s annual shareholder meeting. As previously disclosed, Stephen Halperin is retiring from the board, having reached the company’s mandatory retirement age of 73.

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed its $775 million purchase of Primo of Winston-Salem in March 2020, keeping the Primo corporate name and brand.