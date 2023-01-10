Primo Water offers initial fiscal 2023 revenue guidance

Primo Water Corp. provided Monday financial guidance for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 before its investor presentation at the ICR Conference.

Primo projected a revenue range of between $2.3 billion and $2.35 billion for fiscal 2023, and high single-digit growth from that range in fiscal 2024.

Primo said the fiscal 2023 guidance excludes $48.4 million in 2022 revenue from businesses that it exited from last year. That represented $41 million attributable to the North American retail single-use business and $7.4 million attributable to its Russia business.

On Nov. 11, Primo projected fiscal 2022 revenues in a range of $2.22 billion to $2.24 billon.

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed its $775 million purchase of Primo of Winston-Salem in March 2020. Primo is focused solely on bottled water following the acquisition.