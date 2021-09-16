Primo Water plans investment in U.K. company

Primo Water Corp. is expanding its global market with an agreement to purchase a minority interest in Sipple Hydration Stations, based in the United Kingdom.

Sipple is a network of hydration stations in the U.K. providing purified & super chilled premium water refills. Customers can use their own bottle to refill, or they can purchase a reusable bottle from the hydration station along with one free 500ml refill.

As part of the agreement, Primo will expand the Sipple hydration stations within the Primo network.

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed its $775 million sale of Primo of Winston-Salem on March 2020. It kept the Primo corporate and brand names.

Primo is focused solely on bottled water following the acquisition.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.