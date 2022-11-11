Primo Water posts $1.3 million in third-quarter net income

Primo Water Corp. reported Thursday a return to quarterly profitability with third-quarter net income of $1.3 million.

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed its $775 million purchase of Primo of Winston-Salem in March 2020. Primo is focused solely on bottled water following the acquisition.

Primo reported diluted earnings of 1 cent, compared with 11 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 22 cents.

The average earnings forecast was 23 cents by four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Second-quarter sales rose 6.1% to $584.6 million. North America sales were $446.8 million, up 8.1% year over year. European sales were up 6.2% to $71.4 million.

Primo projected fiscal 2022 revenues in a range of $2.22 billion and $2.24 billon. Fourth-quarter revenue was projected in the range of $540 million to $560 million.