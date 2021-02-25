Primo Water posts $21 million fourth-quarter loss

The new owner of Primo Water Corp. reported Thursday a $21.2 million loss in the fourth quarter, compared with $8.1 million in net income a year ago. Adjusted net income was $23 million.

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed on March 2, 2020, its $775 million sale of Primo of Winston-Salem.

Although Primo did not specify what caused the quarterly loss, it reported the following contributing factors: $18.1 million in “other expenses:” $5.3 million in acquisition costs; $4.4 million defined as loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment; and an income tax expense of $5.6 million.

Primo reported an earnings loss of 13 cents and adjusted earnings of 14 cents. The average earnings forecast is 15 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Primo is focusing solely on bottled water following the Primo acquisition. Sales jumped 14.8% to $505 million.

The company offered first-quarter earnings guidance of between $455 million and $485 million in revenue from continuing operations.

