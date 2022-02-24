 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Primo Water posts significantly lower fourth-quarter loss
Primo Water Corp. reported Thursday a $2.8 million loss in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $20 million a year ago. Fourth-quarter sales jumped 3% to $518 million.

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed its $775 million purchase of Primo of Winston-Salem in March 2020. Primo is focused solely on bottled water following the acquisition.

Diluted earnings were a loss of 2 cents compared with a loss of 12 cents a year ago.

The company reported adjusted net income of $17.7 million and adjusted earnings of 11 cents.

For the full year, Primo reported a $3.2 million loss, compared with $156.8 million a year ago. Sales rose 6% to $2.07 billion.

Primo provided its initial first-quarter guidance of between $510 million and $530 million in sales. It also projects fiscal 2022 sales growth between 9% and 10%.

The company paid $44 million to repurchase 2.6 million shares during the fourth quarter.

