Primo Water Corp. said Wednesday it has reached an agreement with a small stakeholder that would place two nominees on its board of directors, effectively immediately.

In return, Legion Partners Holdings LLC has agreed to nominate Derek Lewis and Lori Tauber Marcus to the board. They would be subject to shareholder approval for an additional term at a special meeting on May 31.

Primo has agreed to adopt certain corporate governance enhancements, including changes to its advance notice bylaw provisions.

As a result of the agreement, Legion will drop its complaints to the Ontario Securities Commission and the Toronto Stock exchange.

Legion, based in Los Angeles, calls itself a “significant shareholder” in Primo even though its 1.43 million shares ranks 22nd in ownership at 1.5%, according to MSNMoney.com.