Primo Water reaffirms second-quarter guidance

Primo Water Corp. provided Tuesday a second-quarter financial update at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference. Chief executive Tom Harrington and chief financial officer Jay Wells made the presentation.

The officials maintained earlier guidance of between $490 million and $510 million in revenue and $90 million and $95 million in adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Many analysts put their financial focus on EBITDA when evaluating the performance of a company that has yet to make a profit or is newly profitable.

Primo also re-affirmed its full-year revenue growth of 5% and Adjusted EBITDA guidance between $380 million and $390 million.

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed on March 2, 2020, its $775 million sale of Primo of Winston-Salem. Primo is focusing solely on bottled water following the acquisition.

