Primo Water reports larger loss in first quarter; plans to exit Russia within 90 days

Primo Water Corp. reported Thursday a higher loss at $6.7 million in the first quarter compared with the previous quarterly report.

The loss was $2.8 million in the fourth quarter, as well as a $10.2 million loss a year ago.

Primo confirmed Thursday it is exiting the Russian marketplace within 60 to 90 days. The company said it had 2021 revenues in Russia of $14 million.

The company reported adjusted net income of $13.9 million, compared with $17.7 million in the fourth quarter and $9.3 million a year ago.

Primo had a 4-cent earnings loss, along with adjusted earnings of 9 cents. By comparison, a year ago it had a 6-cent earnings loss and adjusted earnings of 6 cents.

First-quarter sales jumped 9.9% to $526.1 million after being at $518 million in the fourth quarter and $478.4 million a year ago.

North America sales were $397 million, up 9% year over year. That represented 75.4% of its overall sales.

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed its $775 million purchase of Primo of Winston-Salem in March 2020. Primo is focused solely on bottled water following the acquisition.

“Strong customer demand continued, led by our water direct/exchange business," chief executive Tom Harrington said in a statement.

"Our customer base increased organically, and customer retention rates improved once again as we worked diligently to enhance the overall customer experience."

Primo reaffirmed projections of fiscal 2022 sales growth between 9% and 10% after adjusting for exiting the North American single-use bottled water business.

The company projected second-quarter revenue in a range of $540 million to $560 million.

"We are also confident in our long-term outlook for high-single-digit organic revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA approaching $525 million for 2024,” Harrington said.

