Primo Water reports lower loss for second quarter
Primo Water Corp. reported Thursday an $8.3 million loss in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $136 million a year ago.

The company reported adjusted net income of $27.5 million and adjusted earnings of 17 cents when excluding a $27.2 million loss on the early extinguishment of long-term debt and other one-term charges.

In the second quarter of 2020, Primo took a $115.2 million goodwill impairment charge as a ripple effect from the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Primo reported an earnings loss of 5 cents and adjusted earnings of 6 cents. The average earnings forecast is 28 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Sales jumped 15.2% to $526.1 million.

The company said it paid $13 million to repurchase 800,000 shares during the second quarter. The board of directors declared a 6-cent quarterly dividend that is payable Sept. 2 to shareholders registered as of Aug. 19.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

