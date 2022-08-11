Primo Water's second-quarter loss widens because of major impairment charge

Primo Water Corp. reported Thursday that a $29.1 million impairment charge contributed to a nearly three-fold increase in its second-quarter loss to $22.5 million.

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed its $775 million purchase of Primo of Winston-Salem in March 2020. Primo is focused solely on bottled water following the acquisition.

Primo announced in November plans to exit the single-use retail bottled water category in North America “as part of its overall strategy to increase profitability and further reduce its carbon footprint.”

Primo reported a diluted earnings loss of 14 cents, compared with a loss of 5 cents a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were 21 cents when excluding the impairment charge.

The average earnings forecast was 16 cents by four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Second-quarter sales rose 8.6% to $571.4 million.

North America sales were $436.7 million, up 10% year over year. European sales were up 8.7% to $69.9 million.

On July 21, Primo said it had completed the exit from the Russian marketplace that it announced May 12. Primo had 2021 revenues in Russia of $14 million, which represents less than 1% of 2021 sales.

Primo increased its fiscal 2022 sales growth projections from between 9% and 10% to between 12% and 14%. The company projected third-quarter revenue in a range of $570 million to $590 million.

Tom Harrington, Primo's chief executive, said the company is "on pace to exceed our previous full-year 2022 targets."

"Our results were driven by improved pricing, volume and customer growth."

The board of directors authorized Tuesday the company’s second major share-purchase program in 15 months, this time committing to spend up to $100 million.

In May 2021, Primo’s board authorized a $50 million share-repurchase program that expired on May 9, 2022.

The company spent $29 million to repurchase 1.8 million shares during the third quarter of fiscal 2021, and paid $44 million to repurchase 2.6 million shares during the fourth quarter.

Share repurchases under the new program can begin Monday and can be undertaken until Aug. 14, 2023.

The board declared Tuesday a 7-cent quarterly dividend on its common share. The dividend is payable Sept. 7 to shareowners registered as of Aug. 24.

A key corporate executive compensation factor has been the resumption of massive share-repurchase programs — particularly by national and super-regional banks — that had been shelved during the first few months of the pandemic.

A corporation typically buys back its stock from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding shares.

Because there are fewer outstanding shares, the remaining shares tend to become more valuable, driving up their price, and thus executive compensation tied to stock and stock-option awards.