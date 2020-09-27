Private ownership spurs growth spurt, stability for Cook & Boardman

That put us in a very unique position to handle not just the traditional door, frame and hardware, but also all the electronic access control and security requirements of the openings.

We think that’s the wave of the future because the technology is only going to continue to evolve and become more pervasive.

We expanded our security and systems integration capabilities further in July with the purchase of Advantech, a Dover, Del.-based company serving the mid-Atlantic region.

We are also now offering these services in the greater Chicagoland market through American Building Services, a 2019 acquisition.

Q: Where do you see the company five and 10 years from now in terms of growth, product mix and importance to consumers?

Answer: We expect to become the first billion dollar distributor in our space next year and we will continue to grow organically and through acquisition.

The combination of products and services that we offer will continue to set us apart from our competition.

We also recognize that our industry will rely more on procuring products and services online and we are addressing that need with an industry-leading ecommerce portal.