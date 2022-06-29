Pro Plumbing Services sold to Fla. HVAC company

Southern HVAC Corp. said Wednesday it has bought Pro Plumbing Services LLC of Lexington to expand its Triad operational presence. Terms were not disclosed.
Southern HVAC, based in Maitland, Fla., already has a Triad presence with Plumbing & Air Service Co.
Pro Plumbing provides residential plumbing, electrical, heating and air conditioning services. The company will retain its branding in the Triad.
Pro Plumbing joins Southern HVAC's portfolio of 18 other service brands across eight states.
