Pro Refrigeration gains production deal with CryoBuilt

Pro Refrigeration, which has a manufacturing plant in Mocksville, said this week it has signed an agreement to make cryotherapy systems for CryoBuilt within its local facility.

Pro Refrigeration, based in Auburn, Wash., makes refrigeration systems for the dairy, winery, food processing, medical and brewing industries.

CryoBuilt is the largest manufacturer of electric, whole body cryotherapy systems in the United States. CryoBuilt Chambers reach temperatures of minus-200 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Mocksville-based system will be CryoBuilt’s second overall and first on the East Coast.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Pro Refrigeration has invested nearly $1 million into equipment and upgrades to its local 65,000-square foot facility.

