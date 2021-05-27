 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pro Refrigeration gains production deal with CryoBuilt
0 comments

Pro Refrigeration gains production deal with CryoBuilt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Pro Refrigeration, which has a manufacturing plant in Mocksville, said this week it has signed an agreement to make cryotherapy systems for CryoBuilt within its local facility.

Pro Refrigeration, based in Auburn, Wash., makes refrigeration systems for the dairy, winery, food processing, medical and brewing industries.

CryoBuilt is the largest manufacturer of electric, whole body cryotherapy systems in the United States. CryoBuilt Chambers reach temperatures of minus-200 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Mocksville-based system will be CryoBuilt’s second overall and first on the East Coast.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Pro Refrigeration has invested nearly $1 million into equipment and upgrades to its local 65,000-square foot facility.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 18: How proposed Medicare changes could impact you

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News