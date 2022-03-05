The boom in popularity of independent professional wrestling has been accompanied, if not aided, by the proliferation of industry trade publications that are increasing accessible to fans.
Some of those publications still are considered as “dirt sheets” because they offer behind-the-curtain looks at the industry, such as spoilers on potential storylines, contract negotiations and which wrestlers are coming and going from promotions.
Most fans acknowledge the scripted nature of pro wrestling matches and storylines by promoters, such as Tracy Myers with AML Wrestling.
Yet, there’s a fascination on the subjects akin to the recruiting of high school basketball and football standouts and the draft and minor-league prospects for Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association, National Football League and National Hockey League
One industry trade group is PWinsider.com, which is considered a reliable source of in-depth and up-to-date analysis on pro wrestling.
One of its writers is Mike Johnson, who recently shared his perspective on AML’s place in the industry. An edited version follows:
Q: How hard is it to start and run an independent wrestling promotion, much less last 10 years?
Answer: Impossibly hard. Independent promotions have a lot of hidden costs in them — it’s much more than just renting a building and putting on a show with talent.
You have to serve your local community and make an impression right out of the gate, while also giving them a reason to want to return again and again, while also battling the perception that you are a smaller product in the shadow of the goliath that is WWE.
In the Carolinas, AML also has to contend with the very unique situation that there was Jim Crockett Promotions, which was beloved for generations and even though that is gone, the sheer nature of its nostalgia remains romanticized, so AML automatically has to contend with comparisons from fans who have long memories.
Q: The common thought is you have to have money to burn to attract talent and hope to break even at some point.
Answer: That is a big part of it.
Having the capital to keep you going to survive lean times where an idea doesn’t draw you money at the gate or just periods where there are terrible lows, such as the last few years with COVID.
Pro wrestling in general ebbs and flows like running water. It’s impossible to know if something that is working now for you creatively, or financially will do the same six months or a year from now.
There is an endless sense of pivoting to the next thing to keep your fans happy and make sure the company doesn’t become stagnant.
Q: What makes Tracy Myers and his staff stand out, both as a promoter and a training camp? From the AML talent I have talked with, they mention loyalty, transparency and passion a lot.
Answer: What makes AML and Tracy in particular stand out is that Tracy is so entrenched and rooted to the local area through his other business that there’s a far greater sense of “he’s one of us” as opposed to some fly by-night carny promoter showing up looking to make his cash and move on.
Tracy’s involved in a lot of things to assist the local area, and he’s successful enough that he doesn’t have to be involved in professional wrestling. He probably has weeks where it’s a distraction from the other business at hand, if we are going to be honest.
But, when you have a passion for something like this and a knack for knowing how to build it and promote it, it gets in your blood and gets you excited and that helps make you excited about the other aspects of your life.
Myers in general has a great rep for treating people fairly, acknowledging to them he’s made a mistake and working with others to help them grow, not just so he can get the most out of them as people he works with, but to make them better overall to help them help themselves.
That is very rare in a world where it’s very much about what can others do to enrich me.
Q: How much has social media and streaming opened the door for such promotions as AML?
Answer: It’s a guardian angel and a detriment at the same time.
They each allow for the promotion to be seen worldwide and make them aware that in the Carolinas, there is an AML, so in theory there are a lot more eyeballs and a lot more interest in what’s happening.
The downside with all things technology-based is that as great as it is to use these platforms to get your shows out to the masses, the nature of the technology also leads to piracy of content, which can greatly impact a smaller promotion.
With social media, you are also now trying to compete against every other promotion that exists in the entire world, plus everything else on Twitter, Facebook, Tik Tok, etc. which is like skydiving blindfolded and hoping to land in a bucket of water.
It’s so hard to make a dent in that white noise, and that is a full-time job within itself that has to be handled while you are trying to make sure the local fans are walking in the door to the events.
That’s not even bringing up the darker nature of social media, which leaves everyone and everything you do open to criticism from those who may not have a proper understanding or even a proper investment in you or your company.
They just want to set chaos off. That can be distracting as well.
Q: Is a syndicated or cable deal necessary for future growth?
Answer: It used to be in theory, but not in reality.
Having a syndicated or cable deal only helps you grow if you have one of the following: a syndicated partner who is truly invested in wanting to be a partner and help a group like AML grow beyond what it already is.
If they are just taking the content and throwing it out there in a bunch of markets, that doesn’t make AML any money unless they see live gates and merchandise revenue growing. If those things aren’t happening, they are just effectively throwing their content out there for free and competing with themselves, because there will always be a section of fans who feel if they can watch it for free, why should they pay for it?
The old Crockett TV show was about driving fans into the live events because Crockett was touring endlessly on a weekly basis and gave you this feeling of “You HAVE to be there or else.”
In regard to a cable deal, the only cable deals that work for a promotion such as AML are the ones that offer a revenue stream. They pay AML a fee for the content.
If AML or anyone can find the right fee, it’s a completely transformative situation, providing them some real capital to invest back into the company, lock talents into full-time deals, etc. Finding such a deal is an absolute rarity.
Q: Is it better to be territorial as an independent even with these advantages?
Answer: If you can build your own bubble and have it be successful and make you money, that’s a wonderful thing.
Not every actor gets to star on Broadway, but lots of them can make a truly wonderful, viable career for themselves in acting. I look at professional wrestling the same way — if you can get something that makes you happy and proud out of it while also entertaining the audience that is invested in you and your company, what better gift is there than that for someone who truly loves professional wrestling?
You get to create and produce with your own theater troupe. That’s a wonderful thing, as long as you can find the formula that makes you money and builds your fan base.
Q: Tracy mentioned he would be open to a development deal with AEW, Impact, or more invasion angles with similarly sized promotions.
Answer: Those can be a great thing, especially if one of the larger companies is footing the bill to send talent there so they get more reps and time in the ring, which allows them to improve.
The double-edged sword for a company like AML is that you don’t want to teach your audience that the stars from the other, larger (in terms of footprint and TV exposure) companies are more important than your own local, home-grown stars, because then if and when the other companies move on, you are left with what could be conceived as a lesser product.
That said, I think Tracy is smart enough to know that and wouldn’t allow himself to be trapped in that maze without a way out.
Q: I am comparing AML to minor league baseball teams in the area to see what tier AML is on — which do you think: A AA AAA?
Answer: I think AA would be a fair assessment. AML has a track record as a viable, reliable place for the audience and the talents, but it doesn’t have the reach of a promotion that has TV exposure on a national basis.
Q: What are some of the best homegrown talent that AML has produced or refined?
Answer: Colby Corino has really forged himself into one of the best talents in all of the Carolinas in recent years and AML was a big part of that.
He’ll go on to have a massively successful career and AML will be part of his pedigree and DNA for sure. Master & Machine have become a really damn good and entertaining team that have a ton of potential.
Q: Why do you feel WrestleCade resonates so well with legends, current top- and mid-level talent and rising stars?
Answer: There’s the legacy factor.
Starrcade was the event in Greensboro on Thanksgiving weekend for so many years. WrestleCade hitting that same weekend hit the sweet spot of nostalgia for long-term fans and even lapsed fans who missed having pro wrestling as part of their family tradition for Thanksgiving.
I truly believe that nostalgia for the old days and seeing some of those old Jim Crockett Promotions era stars, whether it be for an autograph and a photo or seeing them get back in the ring one more time, turned the key for the WrestleCade engine initially.
Then, when the event ran well and then returned annually to be run consistently on a professional basis, word of mouth spread, both for talents and for fans, so it became more of a destination weekend for everyone.
It’s become a spectacle that has built upon itself, because Tracy and the AML team have been smart enough to realize what a special asset the event is and not let it careen off the road. They have a nice mix of talents from all eras and levels of experience. You go to see your childhood hero but at the same time, you are watching new stars find themselves and be born before your eyes.
Q: Why do you think Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews chose to use AML and WrestleCade as a step in the course of a storyline started in WWE and likely to be renewed in AEW or New Japan?
Answer: I think AML offered them the right stage at the right price to continue to build something meaningful.
For some wrestlers, it’s about getting paid for their work that night. For others, it’s about building a body of work that is meaningful to them.
That feud is meaningful, and they aren’t going and continuing that story or reprising that match every night in 10,000 places. They are being very methodical and smart about it.
AML is quality place willing to pay the price, so all the elements were correct.
Q: You also had the now-NWA and former GCW champion Matt Cardona wrestling former ROH champion Jay Lethal as well. What does WrestleCade do to help their branding?
Answer: It provides them with a destination event to have a marquee match in front of a large crowd — what every pro wrestler wants.
A place to perform where they know they can make some money and walk out that night knowing they did the job they love to do, entertaining an audience that wants to be entertained.
That’s the legacy of what AML’s team has forged, a place where all the journeymen and women of professional wrestling can land to learn, improve or just go spotlight themselves for a period of time.
All of that is a great legacy to have.
