Pro wrestling analyst credits AML for locking in grassroots fan appeal to promotion

That is very rare in a world where it’s very much about what can others do to enrich me.

Q: How much has social media and streaming opened the door for such promotions as AML?

Answer: It’s a guardian angel and a detriment at the same time.

They each allow for the promotion to be seen worldwide and make them aware that in the Carolinas, there is an AML, so in theory there are a lot more eyeballs and a lot more interest in what’s happening.

The downside with all things technology-based is that as great as it is to use these platforms to get your shows out to the masses, the nature of the technology also leads to piracy of content, which can greatly impact a smaller promotion.

With social media, you are also now trying to compete against every other promotion that exists in the entire world, plus everything else on Twitter, Facebook, Tik Tok, etc. which is like skydiving blindfolded and hoping to land in a bucket of water.

It’s so hard to make a dent in that white noise, and that is a full-time job within itself that has to be handled while you are trying to make sure the local fans are walking in the door to the events.