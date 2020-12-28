Pro wrestling star Chris Jericho launches apparel collection with Champion

Champion Apparel recently launched an apparel collection with pro wrestling star Chris Jericho branded as "Painmaker" after his character during his performances in Japan.

Jericho also is the lead singer for the heavy-metal brand Fozzy. The collection, designed by Jericho, debuted in late November and is available at www.Painmaker.store.

Jericho has been in pro wrestling for 30 years, working in World Championship Wrestling, Extreme Championship Wrestling, World Wrestling Entertainment and currently for All Elite Wrestling, where he was the organization's first world heavyweight champion.

The Painmaker character has been used primarily in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where Jericho primarily worked as a heel, or bad guy.

The collection features artwork "heavily influenced by Japanese culture and lettering," Jericho said. The products include men’s and women’s T-shirts, sweatshirts, rolled cuffed tees and tracksuits. The prices range between $29.99 to $79.99.

"Each item in this collection has been individually patterned and influenced by the 60 tours of Japan I’ve experienced over the last 30 years," Jericho said.

