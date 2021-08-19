 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Production workers not subject to Hanesbrands vaccination mandate
0 Comments

Production workers not subject to Hanesbrands vaccination mandate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Hanesbrands Inc. has joined the list of corporations that are requiring all U.S. office employees to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus by Oct. 15.

However, Hanesbrands spokeswoman Carole Crosslin said Thursday the mandate does not apply to the company’s production workers.

"Our supply chain associates have worked safely together throughout the pandemic," Crosslin said. "But we are continuing to strongly encourage all of our associates to get vaccinated."

The Winston-Salem basic apparel manufacturer has about 7,000 employees in the U.S., including about 2,500 in Forsyth County counting its headquarters and Rural Hall distribution center.

Hanesbrands said being fully vaccinated is a requirement for office employment. The company is offering an incentive of $150 to non-exempt and hourly associates who become fully vaccinated.

Like most businesses, Hanesbrands will consider employee requests to be exempted from vaccination for medical or religious reasons.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to answer the salary interview question

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WSSU Foundation makes second land purchase
Local

WSSU Foundation makes second land purchase

The Winston-Salem State University Foundation Inc. has paid $340,000 for a tree-lined 17.23-acre site at 1509 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News