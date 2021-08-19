Production workers not subject to Hanesbrands vaccination mandate

Hanesbrands Inc. has joined the list of corporations that are requiring all U.S. office employees to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus by Oct. 15.

However, Hanesbrands spokeswoman Carole Crosslin said Thursday the mandate does not apply to the company’s production workers.

"Our supply chain associates have worked safely together throughout the pandemic," Crosslin said. "But we are continuing to strongly encourage all of our associates to get vaccinated."

The Winston-Salem basic apparel manufacturer has about 7,000 employees in the U.S., including about 2,500 in Forsyth County counting its headquarters and Rural Hall distribution center.

Hanesbrands said being fully vaccinated is a requirement for office employment. The company is offering an incentive of $150 to non-exempt and hourly associates who become fully vaccinated.

Like most businesses, Hanesbrands will consider employee requests to be exempted from vaccination for medical or religious reasons.

