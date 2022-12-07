Profit levels for existing Triad home sales continued to slip during October

The growth in the price of existing homes in the Winston-Salem metro area continued to slide during October, according to a report released Tuesday by national real estate research firm CoreLogic.

The Winston-Salem area’s home prices rose by 15% year-over-year in October compared with 15.4% in September and 16.8% in August. The metro area consists of Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, Winston-Salem area prices were up 14.7% in October, compared with up 15.3% in September and 16.8% in August.

Meanwhile, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point metro area increased 13% year-over-year in October, compared with up 14.3% in September and 17% in August.

When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 13.4% in October, compared with up 14.4% in September and up 16.7% in August.

The Winston-Salem metro had the second-highest growth rate among the state’s five metro areas, while Greensboro-High Point was fifth.

Prices in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia area increased 15.1% year-over-year in October, compared with increasing 17.1% year-over-year in September.

Prices in the Durham-Chapel Hill area increased 13.3% year-over-year in October, compared with being up 16% year-over-year in September.

Prices in the Raleigh-Cary MSA increased 13.8% year-over-year in October, compared with increasing 16.4% year-over-year in September.

“Following the recent mortgage rate surge above 7%, real estate activity and consumer sentiment regarding the housing market took a nosedive,” said Selma Hepp, interim lead of the office of the chief economist at CoreLogic.

“Home price growth continued to approach single digits in October, and it will move in that direction for the rest of the year and into 2023.”

“Some housing markets have seen significant recalibration since the spring price peak and are likely to post losses in 2023.

"However, further deteriorating for-sale inventory, some relief in mortgage rate increases and relatively positive economic news may help eventually stabilize home prices.”