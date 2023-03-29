One of Winston-Salem’s newest publicly traded companies, ProKidney Corp., continued Tuesday in a pattern of reporting a lower quarterly loss.

This time, ProKidney had a $6.5 million loss for the fourth quarter, compared with a $13.7 million loss a year ago.

There was an 11-cent earnings loss, compared with a 23-cent loss a year ago.

The company is a late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on chronic kidney disease. It has 80 employees.

Its leadership team is fronted by founder and chief executive Tim Bertram and chief operating officer Deepak Jain.

They are former executives of Winston-Salem based Tengion Corp., which filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in December 2014. Bertram and Jain were participants in a group that bought Tengion’s assets in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy case in March 2015.

ProKidney became publicly traded on Nasdaq in July under the ticker symbol PROK, formed as part of a business collaboration with primary funder Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III.

It is ProKidney’s third reporting quarter as a publicly traded company.

ProKidney is not generating revenue at this point as a publicly traded company, although it had $4.4 million in interest income.

Operating expenses more than doubled over the previous year from $13.7 million to $30.2 million.

For fiscal 2022, ProKidney had a loss of $108 million, based mostly on $153 million in operating expenses.

“Throughout 2022, we made great progress in our mission to develop and provide a treatment with the potential to preserve kidney function in patients with late-stage CKD who are at high risk for kidney failure,” Bertram said in a statement.

"We continue to believe that our balance sheet, strengthened by the more than $500 million in net proceeds from our PIPE financing in July, will be sufficient to fund operations through 2024."

Analysts with SimplyWallSt.com have said they are comfortable with ProKidney's cash burn rate considering having $490.3 million in cash on Dec. 31 and being debt free.

Research updates

The company went public in large part to raise capital “to continue accelerating the development of its lead autologous cell therapy candidate, REACT — Renal Autologous Cell Therapy” — which is being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials as a treatment for late-stage diabetic chronic kidney disease approaching kidney failure.

As a result of the business combination with Social Capital Suvretta, ProKidney received $597 million in capital that is projected to be “sufficient to fund operations through data for its Phase 3 clinical study of REACT.”

ProKidney said its first global Phase 3 study “highlights the proactive nature of REACT to potentially stabilize or improve kidney function and reduce the risk of kidney failure.”

Bertram said Tuesday that recruitment remains under way for the first Phase 3 study in the U.S. and is expected to begin in the first quarter. Enrollment continues for the second Phase 3 study.

The study aims to enroll up to 600 subjects, with the first interim data expected in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Phase 2 clinical trial “remains on track to report interim data by the third quarter of 2023.” The study targets patients with type 1 or 2 diabetes and CKD, in which one injection of REACT will occur in each kidney.

"Our accomplishments over the past year leave us well positioned to deliver on multiple potential value-creating milestones in 2023, including interim data from REGEN-007, our open-label Phase 2 study designed with contralateral kidney injections to provide visibility into potential outcomes of our global Phase 3 program," Bertram said.

"We remain actively engaged with the FDA, facilitated by REACT’s RMAT designation, to ensure that the steps we are taking today are positioning REACT for future success."