ProKidney Corp. has disclosed the potential mammoth stock reward benefits to its executive-management team and certain board members if its clinical research of chronic kidney disease reaches fruition.

The Winston-Salem company is a late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on chronic kidney disease. It has 80 employees.

The company reported fiscal 2022 compensation for its top-three executives in a regulatory filing.

Chief executive Tim Bertram was paid $600,000 in base salary, up 22.6% from fiscal 2021. He was paid $344,270 in incentive pay after receiving none in 2021. He did not receive a bonus after being paid a $360,000 bonus in 2021.

Where the mammoth potential compensation comes into play is ProKidney reported Bertram being eligible for $28.2 million in stock-option awards and $16.96 million in stock awards.

Stock- and stock-option awards typically are valued on the date they are awarded.

ProKidney noted in the filing that the stock- and stock-option awards amounts "representing the accounting costs of these awards, and do not correspond to the actual economic value that may be received by the named executive officer."

The company also said that its executive compensation is designed to align senior management's interests with ProKidney's equity owners' long-term interests through equity participation and ownership.

ProKidney's share price opened Monday at $9.44 a share. It had as of Monday a market capitalization of $2.37 billion.

Deepak Jain, chief operating officer, received a 20.8% jump in base salary to $485,404. He received incentive pay of $268,332. His stock-option awards were valued at $6.97 million, while his stock awards were valued at $5.02 million.

Todd Girolamo, chief legal officer, was listed for the first time. He was paid $325,673 in base salary, $136,786 in incentive pay, a $60,000 bonus and $68,333 in travel allowance. His stock-option awards were valued at $5.22 million, while his stock awards were valued at $2.41 million.

The company listed three board members — William Doyle, Dr. Alan Lotvin and Dr. Brian Pereira — with stock awards valued each at $9.64 million. Board member John Maraganore had stock awards valued at $4.31 million.

ProKidney also noted for those board members, the stock awards amounts "representing the accounting costs of these awards, and do not correspond to the actual economic value that may be received."

ProKidney reported in March a lower quarterly loss of $6.5 million for the fourth quarter, compared with a $13.7 million loss a year ago.

ProKidney is not generating revenue at this point as a publicly traded company, although it had $4.4 million in interest income.

For fiscal 2022, ProKidney had a loss of $108 million, based mostly on $153 million in operating expenses.

Bertram and Jain are former executives of Winston-Salem based Tengion Corp., which filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in December 2014.

Bertram and Jain were participants in a group that bought Tengion’s assets in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy case in March 2015.

ProKidney became publicly traded on Nasdaq in July 2022 under the ticker symbol PROK.

It was formed as part of a business collaboration with primary funder Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III.

“Throughout 2022, we made great progress in our mission to develop and provide a treatment with the potential to preserve kidney function in patients with late-stage CKD who are at high risk for kidney failure,” Bertram said in a statement.

“We continue to believe that our balance sheet, strengthened by the more than $500 million in net proceeds from our PIPE financing in July, will be sufficient to fund operations through 2024.”