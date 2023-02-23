Primo Water Corp. capped fiscal 2022 with a modest increase in fourth-quarter sales, along with gaining $38.8 million from the sale of property.

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed its $775 million purchase of Primo of Winston-Salem in March 2020, keeping the Primo corporate name and brand.

Primo is focused solely on bottled water.

The company reported Thursday $57.5 million in net income, which also included $25.8 million in what was listed as "other income." That's compared with a $2.8 million loss a year ago.

The company did not disclose what properties were sold in its fourth-quarter report.

Diluted earnings were 36 cents a share.

When excluding the non-core revenue gains, Primo had adjusted net income of $25.3 million and adjusted earnings of 16 cents.

The average earnings forecast was 17 cents by four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecast.

For the full year, net income was $29.8 million and adjusted net income was $108.2 million.

“Fiscal year 2022 was another successful year for our pure-play water company," Tom Harrington, Primo's chief executive, said in a statement.

"The continued investment in our digital platforms, increased dispenser sell-through driving connectivity of dispensers to our water solutions, and continued optimization of our route-based operations provides a strong foundation to achieve our long-term growth targets."

Fourth-quarter sales rose 3% to $533 million. North America sales were up 5% to $405 million, up 5% year over year. European sales dropped 1% to $59.7 million.

For fiscal 2022, sales were up 7% to $2.21 billion.

Primo maintained its initial financial guidance for fiscal 2023 of a revenue range between $2.3 billion and $2.35 billion.

Primo said the fiscal 2023 guidance excludes $48.4 million in 2022 revenue from businesses that it exited from last year. That represented $41 million attributable to the North American retail single-use business and $7.4 million attributable to its Russia business.

On Thursday, Primo projected first-quarter revenue of between $520 million and $540 million.

The board of directors declared an 8-cent quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable March 27 to shareholders registered as of March 10.

The company spent a combined $24 million to repurchase 1.8 million shares during 2022.

A corporation typically buys back its stock from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding shares.

Because there are fewer outstanding shares, the remaining shares tend to become more valuable, driving up their price, and thus executive compensation tied to stock and stock-option awards.