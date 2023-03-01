A potential 300-job, $300 million economic-development project for Lexington has been made eligible for performance-based economic incentives from the Lexington City Council and Davidson County Board of Commissioners.

The incentives were approved in separate meetings Monday for an unidentified foreign company pursuing its first North American operations.

Craig Goodson, president and chief executive of Davidson Economic Development Commission, described “Project Gemini” as a “foreign-direct investment project just wanting to be in an established industrial park with its first North American operation in one of the four states still under consideration.”

The city and county have agreed to refund about 50% of the company's property taxes over 12 years for the county, and over 10 years for the city. Those incentives could be worth up to $30.5 million in property tax repayments.

The proposed project would be done in two phases over 12 years.

Part One would involve a commitment to create at least 200 jobs and spend at least $200 million on capital investments within three years of the grant’s effective date. The wages would be in excess of Davidson’s average annual wage of about $39,000.

Part Two would start no later than five months after completion of Part One. It would involve an additional minimum investment of $100 million and create up to 100 jobs, also with an average annual wage in excess of the Davidson average.