 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PTI authority approves updating short-term parking operations
0 comments

PTI authority approves updating short-term parking operations

{{featured_button_text}}

The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority said Tuesday it has made changes to its short-term parking policies at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The authority approved Tuesday spending $250,000 that will replace individual meters at 200 parking spaces near the terminal building with an automated pay system.

Meters that are more than 30 years old in the upper and lower terminal parking areas will be replaced with pay stations that accept electronic payments by chipped card or by mobile device apps.

The goal is to have the new parking pay system in place by February 2022.

The authority approved in 2019 a $2.4 million overhaul of PTI’s long-term parking system that went into operation in November. Customers pay for long-term parking via chipped card or mobile device app at pay-on-foot stations inside the airport terminal.

The long-term parking system calculates, through license plate recognition, how long a vehicle has been in the lot to determine the correct parking fee.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News