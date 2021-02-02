PTI authority approves updating short-term parking operations

The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority said Tuesday it has made changes to its short-term parking policies at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The authority approved Tuesday spending $250,000 that will replace individual meters at 200 parking spaces near the terminal building with an automated pay system.

Meters that are more than 30 years old in the upper and lower terminal parking areas will be replaced with pay stations that accept electronic payments by chipped card or by mobile device apps.

The goal is to have the new parking pay system in place by February 2022.

The authority approved in 2019 a $2.4 million overhaul of PTI’s long-term parking system that went into operation in November. Customers pay for long-term parking via chipped card or mobile device app at pay-on-foot stations inside the airport terminal.

The long-term parking system calculates, through license plate recognition, how long a vehicle has been in the lot to determine the correct parking fee.

