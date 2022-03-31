PTI boardings approaching pre-pandemic monthly levels

Boardings at Piedmont Triad International Airport continued to recover during February, but remained down overall from the pre-COVID-19 pandemic period.

The airport authority reported Thursday there were 51,333 boardings in February, compared with 44,582 in January and 68,593 in December. The airport had 19,878 boardings in February 2021 and 70,119 in February 2019.

American Airlines and affiliates had 23.626 boardings in February, compared with 20,876 in January, 11,078 in February 2021 and 26,869 in February 2019.

Delta Air Lines and its affiliates had 20,462 boardings in February, compared with 17,569 in January, 6,230 in February 2021 and 27,964 in February 2019.

United Airlines and its affiliates had 5,217 boardings in February, compared with 4,526 in January, 1,184 in February 2021 and 9,261 in February 2019.

Allegiant Air had 1,872 boardings in January, compared with 1,506 in January, 1,082 in February 2021 and 2,072 in February 2019.

