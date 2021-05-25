PTI boardings begin slow recovery in April

Boardings at Piedmont Triad International Airport soared as expected during April as the first year-over-year sign of a slow return to normal air travel.

The airport authority reported Tuesday there were 37,568 boardings during April, compared with just 2,390 in April 2020, which was the first full month of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, boardings remained significantly down from 96,369 in April 2019, which benefited from typical High Point Market traffic.

American Airlines and affiliates had 21,990 boardings in April, compared with 18,569 in March and 1,326 a year ago.

Delta Air Lines and its affiliates had 10,365 boardings in April, compared with 9,608 boardings in March and 835 a year ago.

United Airlines and its affiliates had 3,196 boardings in April, compared with 2,682 in March and 229 a year ago. Allegiant Air had 1,903 boardings in April, compared with 1,399 boardings in March and none from a year ago.

