PTI boardings climb modestly in July

Boardings at Piedmont Triad International Airport continued to recovery during July, with more people appearing willing to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic as the delta variant began to spread locally and nationally.

The airport authority reported Tuesday there were a pandemic-high of 68,398 boardings, compared with 64,638 in June and just 23,426 in July 2020. However, boardings remained significantly down from 93,434 in July 2019.

American Airlines and affiliates had 29,506 boardings in July, compared with 29,430 in June, 13,279 a year ago and 37,051 in July 2019.

Delta Air Lines and its affiliates had 26,990 boardings in July, compared with 25,047 in June, 6,836 a year ago and 38,492 in July 2019.

United Airlines and its affiliates had 5,769 boardings in July, compared with 4,708 in June, 1,663 a year ago and 10,887 in July 2019.

Allegiant Air had 2,676 boardings in July, compared with 2,291 in June, 1,648 a year ago and 2,659 in July 2019. Spirit had 3,457 boardings in June, compared with 3,002 in June, no boardings a year ago and 4,087 in July 2019.

