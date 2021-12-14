PTI boardings continue to rebound

Boardings at Piedmont Triad International Airport more than doubled year over year during November, but were down slightly from October, which benefited from High Point Market.

The airport authority reported Tuesday there were 71,765 boardings in November, compared with 72,244 in October. The airport had just 27,927 boardings in November 2020. However, boardings remained significantly down from 91,432 in November 2019.

American Airlines and affiliates had 31,416 boardings in November, compared with 27,412 boardings in October, 14,168 in November 2020 and 34,733 in November 2019.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Delta Air Lines and its affiliates had 29,182 boardings in November, compared with 24,808 boardings in October, 9,873 in November 2020 and 41,034 in November 2019.

United Airlines and its affiliates had 6,390 boardings in November, compared with 7,330 boardings in October, 3,071 in November 2020 and 12,717 in November 2019.

Allegiant Air had 3,011 boardings in November, 2,465 boardings in October, 1,471 in November 2020 and 2,954 in November 2019. Spirit had 1,152 boardings in November, 1,083 boardings in October, no boardings in November 2020 and 3,126 in November 2019.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.