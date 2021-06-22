PTI boardings have modest increase in May

Boardings at Piedmont Triad International Airport continued a modest year-over-year recovery during May amid a slow return to normal air travel.

The airport authority reported Tuesday there were 48,702 boardings during May, compared with just 7,630 in May 2020. However, boardings remained significantly down from 95,806 in May 2019.

American Airlines and affiliates had 24,779 boardings in May, compared with 21,990 in April and 4,085 a year ago.

Delta Air Lines and its affiliates had 15,204 boardings in May, compared with 10,365 boardings in April and 1,736 a year ago.

United Airlines and its affiliates had 4,594 boardings in April, compared with 3,196 in April and 740 a year ago.

Allegiant Air had 2,065 boardings in May, compared with 1,903 boardings in April and 422 a year ago. Spirit had 1,762 boardings in May compared with 647 a year ago.

