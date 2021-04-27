 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PTI boardings pick up during March
0 comments

PTI boardings pick up during March

{{featured_button_text}}

Boardings at Piedmont Triad International Airport remained on a year-over-year decline during March amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport authority reported Tuesday.

However, boardings were up significantly compared with February.

March boardings were at 32,534 during March, down 19.2% from a year ago, but up 62.8% from February.

Remember back mid pandemic in 2020 when people asked “if you could travel where would you go?” Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

American Airlines and affiliates had 18,569 boardings, up 67.6% from February and up 11.5% from a year ago.

Delta Air Lines and its affiliates had 9,608 boardings, up 54.2% from February, but down 36.8% from a year ago.

United Airlines and its affiliates had 2,682 boardings, up 127% from February, but down 49.2% from a year ago. Allegiant Air had 1,399 boardings, up 29.3% from February and up 31.5% from a year ago.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These Brands Are Offering Freebies to People Who Get Their COVID-19 Vaccine

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News