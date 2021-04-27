PTI boardings pick up during March

Boardings at Piedmont Triad International Airport remained on a year-over-year decline during March amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport authority reported Tuesday.
However, boardings were up significantly compared with February.
March boardings were at 32,534 during March, down 19.2% from a year ago, but up 62.8% from February.
American Airlines and affiliates had 18,569 boardings, up 67.6% from February and up 11.5% from a year ago.
Delta Air Lines and its affiliates had 9,608 boardings, up 54.2% from February, but down 36.8% from a year ago.
United Airlines and its affiliates had 2,682 boardings, up 127% from February, but down 49.2% from a year ago. Allegiant Air had 1,399 boardings, up 29.3% from February and up 31.5% from a year ago.
Richard Craver
