PTI boardings remain on downward trend in December
Boardings at Piedmont Triad International Airport dropped slightly month-over-month during December amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

December boardings were at 26,218, down 6.3% from 27,927 in November, the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority reported Tuesday.

PTI's year-over-year boardings were down 71.4% from the 91,635 in December 2019.

American Airlines and affiliates had 14,416 boardings, up 1.8% from November and down 59.6% from a year ago. The airline holds a 47.2% market share over the past 12 months.

Delta Air Lines and its affiliates were in second place with 7,417 boardings, down 17.9% from November and down 79.2% year over year. Delta holds a 34.2% market share.

United Airlines and its affiliates were third with 2,562 boardings, down 16.6% from November and down 80.5% year over year. Allegiant Air was fourth at 1,700, up 15.6% from November and down 41.9% year over year.

Spirit Airlines, one of two low-fare carriers at the Greensboro airport, maintained a suspension of its PTI service through December.

