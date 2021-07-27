PTI boardings remain on the rise in June

Boardings at Piedmont Triad International Airport continued to climb during June as more people appear willing to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport authority reported Tuesday there were a pandemic-high of 64,638 boardings, compared with 48,702 in May and just 15,639 in June 2020. However, boardings remained significantly down from 95,386 in June 2019.

American Airlines and affiliates had 29,430 boardings in June, compared with 24,779 in May and 9,302 a year ago.

Delta Air Lines and its affiliates had 25,047 boardings in June, compared with 15,204 in May and 3,098 a year ago.

United Airlines and its affiliates had 4,708 boardings in June, compared with 4,594 in May and 1,473 a year ago.

Allegiant Air had 2,291 boardings in June, compared with 2,065 in May and 1,546 a year ago. Spirit had 3,002 boardings in June, compared with 1,762 in May and 120 a year ago.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.