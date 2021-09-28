PTI boardings slip month-over-month in August

Boardings at Piedmont Triad International Airport had a month-over-month downturn in August as the COVID-19 delta variant began to spread locally and nationally during the month.

The airport authority reported Tuesday there were 61,176 boardings, compared with 68,398 in July and 24,498 in August 2020. However, boardings remained significantly down from 94,957 in August 2019.

American Airlines and affiliates had 29,506 boardings in August, compared with 29,506 in July, 13,361 in August 2020 and 38,229 in August 2019.

Delta Air Lines and its affiliates had 25,672 boardings in August, compared with 26,990 in July, 8,423 a year ago and 39,102 in August 2019.

United Airlines and its affiliates had 5,032 boardings in August, compared with 5,769 in July, 1,523 a year ago and 10,846 in August 2019.

Allegiant Air had 1,804 boardings in August, compared with 2,676 in July, 1,016 a year ago and 2,652 in August 2019. Spirit had 1,257 boardings in August, compared with 3,457 in July, no boardings a year ago and 3,986 in August 2019.

