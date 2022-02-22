PTI boardings take seasonal decline in January

Boardings at Piedmont Triad International Airport had a typical seasonal decline during January compared with December, but were still up more than double from a year ago.

The airport authority reported Tuesday there were 44,582 boardings in January, compared with 68,593 in December and 71,765 in November. The airport had 19,817 boardings in January 2021 and 73,173 in January 2020.

American Airlines and affiliates had 20,876 boardings in January, compared with 31,774 in December, 11,195 in January 2021 and 28,810 in January 2020.

Delta Air Lines and its affiliates had 17,569 boardings in January, compared with 24,545 in December, 6,593 in January 2021 and 28,8524 in January 2020.

United Airlines and its affiliates had 4,526 boardings in January, compared with 9,448 in December, 1,304 in January 2021 and 9,462 in January 2020.

Allegiant Air had 1,506 boardings in January, compared with 2,607 in December, 665 in January 2021 and 2,197 in January 2020.

