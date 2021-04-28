 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PTI gains more nonstop flights to New York City
0 comments

PTI gains more nonstop flights to New York City

{{featured_button_text}}

Piedmont Triad Airport Authority said Wednesday that Delta Air Lines will resume nonstop flights between PTI and LaGuardia Airport on New York City on June 5.

Delta is offering two daily flights. Tickets are available at www.delta.com.

The authority also said American Airlines will resume one nonstop flight between PTI and LaGuardia on June 3. Tickets are available at www.aa.com.

“We expect our passengers will be excited about this return and to have nonstop service to New York again on two of our carriers,” said Kevin Baker, the airport authority’s executive director.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These Brands Are Offering Freebies to People Who Get Their COVID-19 Vaccine

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News