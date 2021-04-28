PTI gains more nonstop flights to New York City

Piedmont Triad Airport Authority said Wednesday that Delta Air Lines will resume nonstop flights between PTI and LaGuardia Airport on New York City on June 5.
Delta is offering two daily flights. Tickets are available at www.delta.com.
The authority also said American Airlines will resume one nonstop flight between PTI and LaGuardia on June 3. Tickets are available at www.aa.com.
“We expect our passengers will be excited about this return and to have nonstop service to New York again on two of our carriers,” said Kevin Baker, the airport authority’s executive director.
Richard Craver
