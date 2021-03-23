PTI has slight gain in boardings during February

Boardings at Piedmont Triad International Airport remained on the decline during February year-over-year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

February boardings were at 19,978, down 73.2% from 74,543 in February 2020, the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority reported Tuesday.

However, February boardings are up 0.1% over January.

American Airlines and affiliates had 11,078 boardings in February, down 0.9% from January and 63.3% from a year ago.

Delta Air Lines and its affiliates had 6,230 boardings, down 4.9% from January and down 78.1% year over year.

United Airlines and its affiliates had 1,184 boardings, down 9.2% from January and down 88.2% year over year. Allegiant Air had 1,082 boardings, up 62.7% from January, but down 45.1% year over year.

