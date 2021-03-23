 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PTI has slight gain in boardings during February
0 comments

PTI has slight gain in boardings during February

{{featured_button_text}}

Boardings at Piedmont Triad International Airport remained on the decline during February year-over-year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

February boardings were at 19,978, down 73.2% from 74,543 in February 2020, the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority reported Tuesday.

However, February boardings are up 0.1% over January.

American Airlines and affiliates had 11,078 boardings in February, down 0.9% from January and 63.3% from a year ago.

Delta Air Lines and its affiliates had 6,230 boardings, down 4.9% from January and down 78.1% year over year.

United Airlines and its affiliates had 1,184 boardings, down 9.2% from January and down 88.2% year over year. Allegiant Air had 1,082 boardings, up 62.7% from January, but down 45.1% year over year.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump planning own media platform: advisor

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Syngenta to keep 650 jobs, headquarters, in Greensboro
Local

Syngenta to keep 650 jobs, headquarters, in Greensboro

The company, which has been discussing its options for a new site since mid-2019, said its original 70-acre home is the best fit despite looking at other sites in Guilford County, Research Triangle Park, Chicago and other areas. 

It will build new offices and labs on the northern part of its property. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News