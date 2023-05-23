Piedmont Triad International Airport is regaining daily non-stop service to Denver, this time with Top-3 airline United beginning on Sept. 29.

The PTI flight, announced Tuesday, will operate on Embraer 175 aircrafts.

The initial schedule is for the daily flight to depart PTI at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time and arriving in Denver at 10:26 a.m. Mountain time.

The Denver to PTI flight departs at 5:30 p.m. Mountain time and arrive at 10:47 p.m. Eastern time.

Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.united.com/en/us.

United's schedule to Denver ends a five-year service gap for PTI. Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines ended its nonstop flights to Denver in 2018 after serving PTI for nearly six years.

“With the launch of the United Denver nonstop service, United Airlines is providing an important new gateway to other points in the West Coast, Hawaii and international flights to Asia”, said Kevin Baker, executive director of Piedmont Triad Airport Authority.

"It provides a direct connection to Rocky Mountain skiing. Boom Supersonic is headquartered there, as well as VF Corp."

Construction is under way at PTI for Boom's $500-million, 400,000-square-foot "superfactory" where it will assemble and test the Overture airliner, along with host a customer delivery center.

The current goal is manufacturing up to 33 Overture aircraft per year at full production with its first production line, and a similar production target with a planned second line.

VF was based in Greensboro for about 20 years before moving its headquarters to Denver in 2019. VF still has operations with several hundred employees in the downtown Greensboro area.

Paul Mengert, the authority's chairman, said the Denver flight will connect Triad passengers to more than 150 global destinations.

The United PTI schedule is part of an overall 35-flight expansion announced by the airline Tuesday that also includes beginning flights from Asheville on Sept. 29.

“Denver is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, and as the Mile High City’s most flown airline, it’s essential that we maintain the most modern infrastructure and fleet to support our local employees and customers and deliver a great experience,” United chief executive Scott Kirby said in a statement.

“Our expansion in Denver will further enable us to connect our customers to destinations across the globe and revitalize our presence at the airport with modern, customer friendly offerings.”

The Denver flight on United is the second new service announcement this month at PTI.

On May 17, PTI said Silver Airways, based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will begin on June 30 a daily nonstop flight to Nashville, Tenn., and Orlando, Fla.

According to Silver’s website, it also will offer a one-stop flight to Pensacola, Fla., via Orlando.

It will be PTI’s first nonstop flight to Nashville on a low-fare carrier.