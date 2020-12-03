Public health officials look into complaints about mask mandate violations

The Forsyth Department of Public Health is looking into whether two local businesses did not enforce the state’s mask mandate and COVID-19 indoor social-distancing restrictions.
Joshua Swift, the county's health director, said Thursday the department received this week a complaint about the Carolina Ale House at 150 Hanes Mall Circle, and Whiskey Dawgs at 915 Brookstown Ave.
Swift said public health officials are determining what, if any, violation happened at either business.
Both businesses have been subject to accusations on social media that they are not adhering to the restrictions.
Carolina Ale House discussed the complaint Thursday with county health officials, said Katherine Goldfaden, senior director of brands and marketing for LM Restaurants, parent company of Carolina Ale House.
"We have been told (by county health officials) that everything that we're doing is 100% compliant," Goldfaden said.
"Signs posted, the way we're handling guests involving masks, providing masks, requiring employees to wear masks."
Swift could not be reached to confirm Goldfaden's comments.
Goldfaden said "we believe" that an employee "who is not happy with some policies" filed the compliant.
"Our hostesses and servers remind guests what the state's mask mandate is after they are seated," Goldfaden said.
"If a customer tells us they are not wearing a mask because they have a medical exemption, that's the end of the conversation."
"If another guest sees that we have a guest who is not wearing a mask, that's potentially one of the reasons" for a complaint.
Whiskey Dawgs
Tony Stevens, owner of the Whiskey Dawgs bar, said Thursday the incident being investigated occurred during an indoor concert Nov. 6 involving Jukebox Rehab.
The band posted a video from the stage showing several dozens fans, most of who were not wearing a mask.
Jukebox Rehab posted after the concert that someone connected with the band tested positive for COVID-19. The band went into a two-week quarantine. Stevens said the band told him the individual had been exposed to COVID-19 before the concert.
Stevens said he believes, based on social media posts, that the complaint was filed by someone at a bar competitor.
"We haven't seen anything formal from the county health department," Stevens said.
Stevens said he regrets offering an indoor concert during the pandemic. He said he chose to have the concert after seeing other local bars hold similar events.
"It was a bad idea. It was over the top, and I shouldn't have done it, and I take full responsibility for it," Stevens said.
"But it was different a month ago. Everyone was starting to get a little more relaxed."
Stevens said that "we now hand out masks at the front door. We have a sign on the door 'please wear your mask.'
"You can ask, but you can't make people do anything. This is where business owners are stuck."
More complaints
Swift said health officials are getting "several complaints each day" since Gov. Roy Cooper issued Executive Order No. 176.
The order, which went into effect Nov. 13, reduced indoor mass-gathering capacity from 25 to 10 individuals. That order is aimed primarily at family and other social gatherings.
"Some have identified themselves as an employee, some may be competitors," Swift said.
"We have had some businesses saying 'we're doing what we're supposed to,' and they file a complaint about those that aren't."
Cooper instituted a statewide mask mandate in June. He tightened it Nov. 23 so that restaurant patrons are required to wear a mask while inside unless they are actively eating or drinking.
"Any complaints that we get we are reaching out, either by letter from the health department, or through the (N.C.) Department of Health and Human Services or local law enforcement," Swift said.
"We're trying to educate businesses on the mandates."
Swift said that if a business does not come into compliance after receiving a second letter, law enforcement is asked to intervene. Swift said that "if the violation is egregious enough, law enforcement will be called in the first time."
City response
On Nov. 24, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines issued a COVID-19 declaration that authorizes city police and fire officials to enforce Cooper's mask mandate.
City officials are for now saying that penalizing violators will be done "as an option of last resort."
But the mayor's order does authorize police and fire officials to issue citations for violations, which would be considered a Class 2 misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of 60 days in jail and a fine of $1,000.
The city's administrative and legal staff is being directed to investigate other enforcement measures that might be adopted, and to present them to the Winston-Salem City Council in January.
Those enforcement measures could include civil penalties, as well as authorizing other city staffers besides police and fire officials to enforce the rules.
For now, city police are going to be enforcing the masking rules, while fire officials have the responsibility of enforcing occupancy limits. Police are given the power to enforce occupancy limits as well.
Journal reporter Wesley Young contributed to this article
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.