Public health officials look into complaints about mask mandate violations

"It was a bad idea. It was over the top, and I shouldn't have done it, and I take full responsibility for it," Stevens said.

"But it was different a month ago. Everyone was starting to get a little more relaxed."

Stevens said that "we now hand out masks at the front door. We have a sign on the door 'please wear your mask.'

"You can ask, but you can't make people do anything. This is where business owners are stuck."

More complaints

Swift said health officials are getting "several complaints each day" since Gov. Roy Cooper issued Executive Order No. 176.

The order, which went into effect Nov. 13, reduced indoor mass-gathering capacity from 25 to 10 individuals. That order is aimed primarily at family and other social gatherings.

"Some have identified themselves as an employee, some may be competitors," Swift said.

"We have had some businesses saying 'we're doing what we're supposed to,' and they file a complaint about those that aren't."