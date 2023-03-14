A public hearing has been set for April 19 on the certificate-of-need application for a new long-term care facility in Kernersville.

The N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation posted the request from Harmony of Kernersville, which would represent a $25.3 million capital investment.

The public hearing is set for 10 a.m. in the meeting room of the Reynolda Manor branch of the Forsyth County Public Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive in Winston-Salem.

The proposed Kernersville facility would gain 90 adult-care home beds from the Ivy at Clemmons facility. The Kernersville facility would include a 36-bed special care unit.

The posting did not list a potential address for the Kernersville facility. The facility, if authorized, is projected to open in January 2028.

The application is not considered as competitive.