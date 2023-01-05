Publix coming to new West Edge shopping center off Robinhood Road and Meadowlark Drive

Construction has commenced on two key elements of an $80 million multi-purpose campus in western Forsyth County.
The West Edge development is located at the southwest corner of Robinhood Road and Meadowlark Drive.
Adams Property Group, developer of the retail component, said Thursday that "we expect the shopping center to be completed in the fall and the multifamily soon after."
The retail part is being anchored by a 48,387-square-foot Publix grocery store located at 5525 Robin Lark Circle. The building's exterior is mostly completed.
There are plans for an additional 19,800 square feet of retail shops and a 1.5 acre outparcel. The website lists 12 retail sites ranging from 1,200 to 2,500 square feet.
The property also will feature 290 Class A multi-family residential units.
Adams has secured leases from Heartland Dental, Dunkin’ and Friendly Nails. There remains a limited number of storefront leases available, plus the outparcel. For more information, go to Visit WestEdgeWinston.com.
Omega Construction is the general contractor for the retail development.
In October, an Adams affiliate sold two tracts off Robinhood to an affiliate of Raleigh-based Woodfield that has taken over the multi-family residential component.
According to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing, WF/CP West Edge Apartments LLC paid a combined $2.47 million for one full tract and a portion of a second tract.
One of the sold properties is a vacant 23.63-acre tract.
The other property is 4.7 acres at 5422 Robinhood Road, which is on land formerly owned by Robinhood Baptist Church. In June, the church sold what was identified as Lot 1 to West Edge LP for $425,000.
The residential project would feature seven multi-family residential buildings on the southwest part of the property.
According to a Stimmel Associates site map submitted in February 2020, there would be three 38,100-square-foot residential buildings each containing 30 units, along with two 44,100-square-foot residential buildings each containing 31 units, and two 45,800-square-foot residential buildings, each containing 35 units.
The Adams website has not indicated whether the units will be apartments or condominiums.
The development would feature a 15,400-square-foot clubhouse.
Adams said that a primary attraction for building West Edge is the households in Brookberry Farm, a 795-acre, high-end development just south of the proposed mixed-use site.
The West Edge shopping center is across the street from elements of The Village at Robinhood multi-use development.
It will be Publix’s third store in Forsyth County. The chain has stores at 34 Miller St. in Winston-Salem and 3150 Gammon Lane in Clemmons.
Publix also has one store each in Boone, Burlington, Greensboro and High Point.
The grocery chain said in a brief statement that “an opening date is still to be established.”
“This surrounding submarket is very fertile for continued high-income, single- and multi-family residential growth,” said Raymond Collins Jr. with Collins Commercial Properties Inc.
The Village at Robinhood opened in 2007 with a Harris Teeter grocery store as anchor tenant, along with a BB&T branch, McDonald’s restaurant and Walgreens as outparcels.
It was sold in July 2012 for $15.9 million to investors from Knoxville, Tenn. The campus also features 192 apartments developed by Chris Parr of Greensboro.
Collins said commercial development generally follows new rooftops, and not the reverse.
“While Harris Teeter’s sales volumes started slower than anticipated across Robinhood Road, its sales have built steadily over time,” Collins said.
“Therefore, it is no surprise to see the announcement of a second grocery anchored shopping center development in the immediate area of Harris Teeter, albeit with an unknown date for groundbreaking and opening, since Publix, Harris Teeter and Lowes Foods all target the same middle- to upper-income customer profile.”
