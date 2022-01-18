Publix commits to second Greensboro grocery site

Publix Super Markets said Monday it has plans to open a store in the Westover Gallery shopping center in Greensboro.

The grocery store chain said it has signed a lease and plans to open the store in fall 2024.

It is the latest planned Publix expansion in the Triad.

In December, Publix said it would be the anchor tenant of the West End shopping center planned for the southwest corner of Robinhood Road and Meadowlark Drive in Winston-Salem. The site is across the street from elements of The Village at Robinhood multi-use development.

The chain already has stores at 34 Miller St. in Winston-Salem and 3150 Gammon Lane in Clemmons.

Publix also has a store at Grandover Village in Greensboro, as well as one store each in Boone, Burlington and High Point.

