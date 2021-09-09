 Skip to main content
Publix plans to enter Kentucky market in 2023
Publix Super Markets Inc. said Tuesday it will enter Kentucky for the first time with a store in Louisville. The store is projected to open during the fourth quarter of 2023.

The 55,702-square-foot Publix supermarket will be accompanied by an adjacent Publix Liquors, the first such store outside its home state of Florida.

Kentucky will mark the company’s eighth state of operation.

Publix has more than 225,000 employees in 1,281 stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

That includes one store each in Burlington, Clemmons, High Point, Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

