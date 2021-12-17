Publix to open store at Robinhood Road and Meadowlark Drive in Winston-Salem.

The retail part of the development would be anchored by a 48,387-square-foot grocery store, along with 19,800 square feet of retail shops and a 1.5 acre outparcel. The website lists 12 retail sites ranging from 1,200 to 2,500 square feet.

The project also would feature 289 Class A units in seven multi-family residential buildings on the southwest part of the property. The website doesn't say whether the units will be apartments or condominiums.

According to a Stimmel Associates site map submitted in February 2020, there would be three 38,100-square-foot residential buildings each containing 30 units, along with two 44,100-square-foot residential buildings each containing 31 units, and two 45,800-square-foot residential buildings, each containing 35 units.

The development would feature a 15,400-square-foot clubhouse.

Adams officials said on the website that a primary factor in building West Edge is households in Brookberry Farm, a 795-acre, high-end development just south of the proposed mixed-use site.

The Village at Robinhood opened in 2007 with a Harris Teeter grocery store as anchor tenant, along with a BB&T branch, McDonald's restaurant and Walgreens as outparcels.