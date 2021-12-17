Publix to open store at Robinhood Road and Meadowlark Drive in Winston-Salem.

Publix Super Markets said Friday it will be the anchor tenant of the West End shopping center planned for the southwest corner of Robinhood Road and Meadowlark Drive.
The West Edge shopping center is across the street from elements of The Village at Robinhood multi-use development.
It will be Publix's third store in Forsyth County. The chain has stores at 34 Miller St. in Winston-Salem and 3150 Gammon Lane in Clemmons.
Publix also has one store each in Boone, Greensboro and High Point.
The grocery chain said in a brief statement that "an opening date is still to be established."
The West Edge shopping center is being developed by Adams Property Group, a real-estate investment and asset management firm based in Charleston, S.C.
The properties of 26.5 acres, 7.4 acres and 0.41 acres were purchased in December 2020 for a combined $2.9 million by West Edge-Adams LLC.
Adams officials could not be immediately reached Friday for comment on their plans. According to its website, the property is in pre-leasing status.
The retail part of the development would be anchored by a 48,387-square-foot grocery store, along with 19,800 square feet of retail shops and a 1.5 acre outparcel. The website lists 12 retail sites ranging from 1,200 to 2,500 square feet.
The project also would feature 289 Class A units in seven multi-family residential buildings on the southwest part of the property. The website doesn't say whether the units will be apartments or condominiums.
According to a Stimmel Associates site map submitted in February 2020, there would be three 38,100-square-foot residential buildings each containing 30 units, along with two 44,100-square-foot residential buildings each containing 31 units, and two 45,800-square-foot residential buildings, each containing 35 units.
The development would feature a 15,400-square-foot clubhouse.
Adams officials said on the website that a primary factor in building West Edge is households in Brookberry Farm, a 795-acre, high-end development just south of the proposed mixed-use site.
The Village at Robinhood opened in 2007 with a Harris Teeter grocery store as anchor tenant, along with a BB&T branch, McDonald's restaurant and Walgreens as outparcels.
It was sold in July 2012 for $15.9 million to investors from Knoxville, Tenn. The campus also features 192 apartments developed by Chris Parr of Greensboro.
There are other single-family residential developments in the area.
Adams' initial investment in the Winston-Salem marketplace occurred in September 2020 when it paid $4.7 million to purchase the 4.03-acre Summit Station shopping center property at 121 Jonestown Road.
Adams also owns a Monster Self Storage site at 5109 Robinhood Village Drive.
