Purina Pet Care updates Eden plant renovation status

Nestle Purina PetCare Co. said Friday that its conversion of the former MillerCoors plant in Eden into a dry dog-food facility is nearing the full enclosure of the 1.3-million-square-foot facility.

The company announced Sept. 30, 2020, it plans to create 350 jobs by mid-2023 and invest $450 million in a plant scheduled to start production in 2022.

The company said among the renovation accomplishments to date include: more than 15,000 tons of steel have been erected; more than 35,000 cubic yards of concrete have been poured; and 332 miles of electrical cable and 57 miles of cable tray have been laid.

The goal is opening the main administrative offices by year’s end, while the first setting of equipment is projected to occur by early November.

The workforce at the plant is currently at 40 with plans for an additional 44 employees by year’s end. Positions include technical operators, production, maintenance and warehousing roles. For more information, go to purinajobs.com/eden.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.