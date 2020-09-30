Purina to move into old MillerCoors plant in Eden. 300 workers will be needed for $450 million production facility slated to open by 2022

Berger's press release did not disclose what state and county-level performance-based economic incentives were made to company.

According to the Purina website, it has 11 U.S. manufacturing facilities, none in North Carolina but two in Georgia and one in Virginia.

MillerCoors announced in September 2015 plans to close the 39-year-old plant by September 2016, eliminating up to 520 jobs. The plant was the county’s third largest employer behind Unifi Inc. and Walmart.

In January 2019, an affiliate of Greensboro demolition and site development specialist D.H. Griffin bought the property for $2.76 million.

The affiliate bought three tracts around 863 E. Meadow Road, which is about 20 miles from U.S. 220 and Interstate 73 and adjacent to the Virginia state line.

By comparison, MillerCoors purchased the facility from Miller Brewing Co. in July 2008 for $53.6 million. That meant privately owned D.H. Griffin acquired the properties for 5.1 percent of the previous sale price.

In August 2019, Duke Energy said it had selected the plant as one of five properties in North Carolina for participation in its 2019 Site Readiness program.