Ryan Cos. US Inc., a national commercial real estate solutions provider, said Wednesday it has begun work to develop the remaining 30 acres in the Pyramid Village commercial district.

The district, located along U.S. 29 on northeast Greensboro near the I-840 Urban Loop, is a mixed-use project and is expected to feature health care, retail, multi-family and hospitality tenants.

Ryan and Connecticut-based TH3 Partners LLC are developing the site.

Ryan also managed the construction process with the support of its local partners and will partner with local architecture and engineering firms to design the project.