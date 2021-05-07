Qorvo acquires IT company NextInput

Qorvo, a Greensboro-based chipmaker, said Friday it has acquired NextInput, which makes products in the category of force-sensing solutions for human-machine interface.

Terms were not disclosed. NextInput, based in Mountain View, Calif., was founded in 2012.

Force sensing is a method for enabling robots to replicate human sensing while operating on its own or in conjunction with humans, such as in a surgical room or production assembly line.

Force sensing research has become commonplace to include use in video games, athletic equipment, drug delivery, braking, computer aided design, autonomous machines, such as steerable needles and sensing on flexible printed circuits and at the atomic-scale.

NextInput MEMS force sensors and infrared presence sensors replace buttons and capacitive touch solutions, creating new user interface possibilities. NextInput has shipped tens of millions of MEMS-based sensors to manufacturers of smartphones, wearables, automobiles and other applications.

Qorvo said the acquisition of NextInput expands Qorvo’s technology portfolio and enables it to accelerate the deployment of force-sensing solutions utilizing MEMS-based sensors.

