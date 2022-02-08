 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Qorvo biotech subsidiary gains another federal contract
0 Comments

Qorvo biotech subsidiary gains another federal contract

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Qorvo, the Greensboro-based chipmaker, said Tuesday that a subsidiary has been awarded a $4.1 million follow-on contract with the National Institutes of Health through the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics initiative.

The contract will aid Qorvo Biotechnologies to advance the clinical trials and market launch of both a SARS-CoV-2/ Flu Combo Assay and SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Pooling on the Qorvo Omni diagnostic test platform.

It is the second NIH contract awarded to the Qorvo subsidiary. In April, the subsidiary received a $24.4 million contract.

Qorvo Biotechnologies’ COVID-19 antigen test was granted emergency use authorization in 2021 by the Food and Drug Administration.

The Omnia platform uses high frequency Bulk Acoustic Wave sensors to achieve rapid COVID-19 antigen testing. BAW sensor technology enables low Limit of Detection levels that are similar to molecular testing capability.

The SARS-CoV-2/Flu Combo Assay will simultaneously detect and differentiate between SARS-CoV-2, Flu A and Flu B in an all-in-one test using a single swab sample in 20 minutes. The antigen pooling application will allow up to six samples to be processed together and tested at the same time.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Important things to keep in mind as you prepare to file your tax return

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert