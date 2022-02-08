Qorvo biotech subsidiary gains another federal contract

Qorvo, the Greensboro-based chipmaker, said Tuesday that a subsidiary has been awarded a $4.1 million follow-on contract with the National Institutes of Health through the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics initiative.

The contract will aid Qorvo Biotechnologies to advance the clinical trials and market launch of both a SARS-CoV-2/ Flu Combo Assay and SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Pooling on the Qorvo Omni diagnostic test platform.

It is the second NIH contract awarded to the Qorvo subsidiary. In April, the subsidiary received a $24.4 million contract.

Qorvo Biotechnologies’ COVID-19 antigen test was granted emergency use authorization in 2021 by the Food and Drug Administration.

The Omnia platform uses high frequency Bulk Acoustic Wave sensors to achieve rapid COVID-19 antigen testing. BAW sensor technology enables low Limit of Detection levels that are similar to molecular testing capability.

The SARS-CoV-2/Flu Combo Assay will simultaneously detect and differentiate between SARS-CoV-2, Flu A and Flu B in an all-in-one test using a single swab sample in 20 minutes. The antigen pooling application will allow up to six samples to be processed together and tested at the same time.

