Qorvo buys N.J. semiconductor company

Qorvo, a Greensboro-based provider of RF (radio frequency) information-technology products, said Wednesday it has purchased United Silicon Carbide of Princeton, N.J. Terms were not disclosed.
United Silicon is a manufacturer of silicon carbide power semiconductors. Qorvo said the purchase expands its reach “into the fast-growing markets for electric vehicles industrial power, circuit protection, renewables and data center power.
United Silicon will become part of Qorvo’s Infrastructure & Defense Products business.
