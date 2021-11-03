 Skip to main content
Qorvo buys N.J. semiconductor company
Qorvo, a Greensboro-based provider of RF (radio frequency) information-technology products, said Wednesday it has purchased United Silicon Carbide of Princeton, N.J. Terms were not disclosed.

United Silicon is a manufacturer of silicon carbide power semiconductors. Qorvo said the purchase expands its reach “into the fast-growing markets for electric vehicles industrial power, circuit protection, renewables and data center power.

United Silicon will become part of Qorvo’s Infrastructure & Defense Products business.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

