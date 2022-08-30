 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Qorvo names Brown as chief financial officer

Qorvo announced Tuesday that Grant Brown has been named as permanent chief financial officer as of Monday.

Brown was named interim chief financial officer on April 18, replacing Mark Murphy, who had resigned.

Brown previously served as Qorvo’s vice president of treasury.

Murphy received $555,379 in salary, incentive pay of $566,339 and total compensation of $4.07 million for fiscal 2022.

